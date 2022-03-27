SALISBURY, Md.- A Saturday night traffic stop in Salisbury leads to three people facing drug related charges.
Maryland State Police say around 8:30 p.m., a trooper pulled a car over for speeding at Rt. 50 and Stanton Ave. As the trooper approached the car, he saw several criminal indicators and requested the assistance of a K9. An open air “sniff” of the car was done which resulted in a positive alert for a controlled dangerous substance.
The trooper then searched the car which led to the the finding of 73 capsules containing “scramble”, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and three hypodermic syringes.
All three subjects were arrested and charged with possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
The driver, 34-year-old Berkeley Manning of Salisbury, was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute as well as driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. 42-year-old, Todd Daley of Salisbury, and 43-year-old Robert Peacock also of Salisbury, were issued criminal citations and released from the barrack.
Berkeley Manning was brought before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.