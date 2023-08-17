NEW CHURCH, Va.-The discovery of skeletal remains in Accomack County has led to charges against 3 individuals from Salisbury.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says a joint investigation with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office led to the discovery of the remains in the 30000 block of Green Hill Road in New Church on June 23, 2023 around 9 p.m.
Officials from Wicomico County say they were conducting a missing person investigation and got word that this missing person was dead and that the body had been disposed of in Accomack County. Skeletal remains were ultimately found. The remains have been taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office for identification and determination.
Officials say the investigation led to warrants being obtained for Johmon Lawrence Handy, 32, Ronjai Allen Wharton, 23, and Amanda Rooks, 33, all of Salisbury, Maryland, charging them with Concealment or Destruction of Physical Evidence In a Felony Offense and Concealment or Transportation of a Dead Body. All three subjects are currently incarcerated in Maryland detention facilities awaiting extradition.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact police in Accomack County.