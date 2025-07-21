SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury University announced the addition of a new major to the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology.
Salisbury University says starting in Fall 2025, students can begin majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Dr. Michael Scott, dean of SU’s Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology, says the major was highly requested by prospective students. It was designed for those hoping to work in life sciences, pharmaceutical research, genetic research and biotech companies.
Scott says biomedical science majors are becoming in demand from employers. "Demand from employers in the region for students with expertise in biochemistry and molecular biology has continued to increase, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic."
SU says the students in the new major will have hands-on experience through research, coursework, and labs. They add that it will also prepare students to take the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) certification exam and be ready for careers in the field.