SALISBURY, Md.-As part of Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre’s Presidential Inauguration Week at Salisbury University, SU volunteers will assemble cancer comfort kits to help better the quality of life for cancer patients at TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury and Ocean Pines, MD, and Allen Cancer Center in Seaford, DE.
The University is collecting items for these kits at drop-off locations throughout campus, including the Center for Student Achievement (Guerrieri Academic Commons Room 270), the Guerrieri Student Union (near Chick-fil-A), and the lobbies of Holloway, Henson (near Room 103), Fulton (near the Box Office) and Perdue halls.
Hospital-approved items include comfortable socks, word search and crossword puzzle books, mini notepads or journals, personal-sized sweet snacks, sugar-free candies, tissues, hand sanitizer or lotion, sunscreen samples, soft-bristle toothbrushes, Calendula burn cream, Arnicare pain relief cream and thermometers.
“At the cornerstone of SU’s mission is a commitment to service and our community,” said Lepre. “Cancer is one of the world’s great equalizers. Virtually every student and employee at SU, as well as the majority of the greater community, has been affected by cancer in some way. We hope these kits help provide a degree of relief and comfort patients and families currently fighting that battle.”
Collection bins will remain on campus through Friday, April 21, coinciding with the 22nd annual SU Relay For Life to benefit the American Cancer Society.
SU community members are invited to help assemble the kits and write notes of encouragement for patients from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 4, outside the Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons, facing The Square.