SALISBURY, Md. - Hundreds of graduates will receive their degrees during Salisbury University's annual fall commencement in December.
Commencement is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, where 429 graduates will get their degrees.
This semester’s event returns to a traditional commencement format following two years of scaled-down ceremonies as a precaution at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Silviya Gallo, who will earn her M.S. in mathematics education, serves as the student speaker for the morning ceremony. Student speaker Nora Kelley, who receives her M.B.A., represents graduates at the afternoon ceremony. University System of Maryland Regent Robert Rauch offers greetings on behalf of the USM Board of Regents at both ceremonies.
During the morning ceremony, the SU Alumni Association presents its annual Faculty Appreciation Awards. This year’s recipients are Drs. Deborah Mathews (Social Work) in the College of Health and Human Services, Larence Becker (Psychology) in the Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts, Jennifer Bergner (Mathematical Sciences) in the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology, Thomas Calo (Management) in the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, and Chin-Hsiu Chen (Early and Elementary Education) in the Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel School of Education.
Among undergraduates, 352 students receive the bachelor of science and bachelor of arts. Some 71 receive master’s degrees. Six receive doctoral degrees. Admission to commencement is by ticket only.