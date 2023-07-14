Nearly two weeks from the July 4th mass shooting that left 14-year-old Xavier Maddox dead and 6 others injured – a community prayer, vigil, and walk for peace will be held on the very street of the incident.
This Sunday July 16th multiple community groups will come together to promote community, peace, and available mental health and crisis resources.
The event is a collaboration between local law enforcement, watchmen with one voice ministerial alliance, and local mental health and crisis response agencies.
Organizers say the event will look to promote access to mental health and crisis treatment to help prevent anything like this happening again in the region.
The event will start at Wesley Temple United Methodist church at 6. From there a walk will begin down west road and up chippewa street, where the shooting took place.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis ensured WBOC the event will be safe for all looking to be involved.
“We will have plenty of law enforcement presence there, both visible and nonvisible law enforcement presence. We will have undercovers interspersed throughout the crowd, we will have plenty of protection to ensure this will be a safe community event for everybody involved” said Lewis.