SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Salisbury woman was killed in Tuesday afternoon crash that happened on the northbound US 13 Bypass near the St. Luke's Road exchange in Fruitland.
Police said that at around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were called to the scene where they observed a white Chevrolet Impala had gone off the roadway, struck a culvert, flipped and eventually caught fire. Paramedics and fire crews of Fruitland Fire Department arrived on scene prior troopers' arrival and extinguished the flames. Witnesses to the event noted the vehicle did not brake, or make any corrective movements prior leaving the roadway and crashing.
A Maryland State Police accident collision investigator was called to the scene and has taken the lead into determining the cause of the crash.
Troopers identified the driver and sole occupant of the car as Kizzy Ann Sturgis, 44, of the 800 block of South Schumaker Drive in Salisbury. Her body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.