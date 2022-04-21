POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Pocomoke City.
Maryland State Police said it happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound Route 13 at Dividing Creek Road, when a car rear-ended a dump truck. The car's driver, identified as 44-year-old Melissa Dean, of Salisbury, died on the scene.
Police said there was another car involved in the crash, but no further details were released about that car's occupant or occupants. There were no other reported injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.