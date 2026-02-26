SALISBURY, Md. - After four straight days of closure following last weekend’s snowstorm, the Salisbury Zoo is continuing cleanup efforts as staff work to safely reopen the grounds to the public.
Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz said the storm was one of the most significant he has seen since arriving at the zoo five years ago, leaving behind fallen tree limbs, broken bamboo, damaged fencing and debris scattered across pathways and near exhibits.
“We got slammed,” Eicholz said. “I’ve been here for five years, and we were looking at historical records, and it is pretty much one of the worst storms that we’ve had come through here.”
The zoo closed because of safety concerns for guests, staff and animals. Eicholz said crews have been focused on clearing pathways, checking habitats and assessing damage before allowing visitors back in.
“As far as impact, we make sure that the animals are taken care of,” Eicholz said. “We’re maintaining and making sure that the zoo is safe as well as the animals.”
Even with the zoo closed to the public, Eicholz said the work never stopped. Staff members were on site during the storm and in the days after, with help from security, docents, part-time workers and military service members assisting with cleanup.
“We have the entire staff working together as a team to make sure it’s clean and clear,” Eicholz said, calling the outside help “a godsend.”
Despite the visible damage, Eicholz said the zoo was fortunate. He said several trees fell in areas where they caused little to no structural harm, including one that came down between two monkey habitats without hitting fencing or buildings. Another fell just inches away from a building with a new mural.
“All in all, we really got lucky here,” Eicholz said.
No animals were injured in the storm, according to the zoo. Eicholz said many habitats now include heated or sheltered areas, part of ongoing improvements aimed at better protecting animals during severe weather events.
The cleanup may also leave a visible mark on the zoo once it reopens. Eicholz said some of the large old trees and bamboo that once provided shade and greenery were heavily damaged and will now be gone, leaving parts of the zoo looking more open and brighter.
The zoo is currently listed as closed through Sunday, with plans to reopen Monday, though Eicholz said staff hope they may be able to reopen sooner if cleanup progresses quickly. He estimated the damage could cost between $25,000 and $50,000.
Eicholz said supporters who want to help can donate through the zoo’s website as repairs continue.