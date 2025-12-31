SALISBURY, Md. - New Year's Eve celebrations began early in Salisbury as the zoo hosted its second annual Zoo Year's Eve.
The celebration began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and provided a space for younger community members to celebrate the start of a new year, without having to stay up past their bedtimes. Chuck Eicholz, Salisbury Zoo's Director, told WBOC what the zoo is hoping to accomplish in the new year.
"We have Mercedes, one of the alpacas. She is going to try to stick to the regimen of a lower calorie diet," said Eicholz. "But we're just really looking forward to, creating a new special for 2026. We've got a lot new events and a lot a few more animal habitats that will be opening up."
Eicholz reflected on a few of the zoo's accomplishments for 2025 including introducing the Peccary exhibit and a new rainforest exhibit that will come to fruition in the new year, as well as Red-Footed Tortoise and Saki Monkeys.
At Wednesday's event, families made s'mores, party hats, and kept warm during the chilly December morning by passing around hand-warmers and wearing layers of coats. Lynne Smith from Ocean View spent the event around the fire with her grandson, making s'mores filled with roasted marshmallows and melty chocolate.
"Having grandchildren the best. And doing it with him is so much fun. Because I used to do it with my kids when they were little so it just it just means a lot to me to carry a tradition on and make new traditions and family memories," said Smith.
And while families cheered as the ball with the blow-up monkey hit the park's water right at 12:00 p.m., Mayor Randy Taylor said this event is just the beginning of the city's celebrations.
"We're going to have a ball drop downtown. We're going to have a few bands. We're going to some activities. It's going to be a fun, good time," said Taylor.
