SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo is installing additional mesh netting over bird exhibits this week as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
With bird flu continuing to threaten poultry farms, backyard flocks, and even the zoo, the Salisbury Zoo is stepping up its protective measures. Staff members are now required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) whenever they interact with birds.
Although the zoo has not reported any cases of bird flu, Director Chuck Eicholz said they are taking no chances.
"We really don't have that much of a risk, but if you have personal birds at home, just make sure you clean your shoes off or wear a different pair of shoes," Eicholz said.
Veterinary technician Ally Wright emphasized that the zoo’s precautions are focused on keeping the animals safe.
"Gowns, boot covers, and gloves with every single bird we interact with here at the zoo during this highly pathogenic time," Wright said.
In addition to PPE, the zoo has implemented biosecurity measures such as spraying vehicle tires upon arrival to prevent contamination.
Wright added that the zoo is treating all wild birds as potential carriers of avian influenza to protect its animals.
"It's a very high likelihood if a bird comes into contact with it, they will more than likely get it," Wright said. "And if they get it, that's more than likely not good for that bird. So it is safer at this point in time to assume any wild bird you see is a carrier or a vector."
The zoo is also regularly testing some of its more at-risk birds for avian influenza as part of its precautionary efforts.