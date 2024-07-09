SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo has announced the return of female red wolf Skyrae following a successful surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.
According to the Zoo, Skyrae, a 6-year-old red wolf, first arrived in December when Zoo staff noticed the wolf was not putting weight on her left leg. Keepers determined she had ruptured her Achilles tendon and the injury would require surgery.
The Salisbury Zoo says surgeons from the Chesapeake Veterinary Surgical Specialists in Annapolis and the Red Wolf Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) worked with the Zoo in establishing a treatment plan.
Surgery was successfully conducted in Annapolis in March, the Zoo says, and Skyrae was returned to Salisbury for post-op care. Caretakers performed weeks of bandage changes and kept the wolf under exercise restrictions to ensure proper healing, according to the Zoo.
As of July 9th, the Zoo says Skyrae has officially been cleared to return to exhibit with male red wolf Bowie. Skyrae is still healing, Zoo officials say, and will likely show signs of lameness for another six to eight months though she no longer needs restrictions. Zoo-goers may see her holding up her left rear leg while running.
“We are so grateful for the staff at CVSS, especially Dr. Burgess, for their kindness and skill, in helping us to manage Skyrae’s case,” the Salisbury Zoo said in a blog post. “Now that she is healed, we hope that she and Bowie can enjoy each other’s company for years to come.”
More on Skyrae’s recovery can be found on the Salisbury Zoo’s website.