SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Zoo has announced a series of upgrades to various animal habitats planned for the coming weeks.
According to the Zoo, many of the animal habitats were originally constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, and several of them are overdue for improvements. Officials say the installation of energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems and animal-safe epoxy applications to floors and walls are planned to improve daily life for both animals and caretakers.
One of the most notable upgrades, according to the Zoo, is the construction of a new education facility. The new addition is slated to house the Zoo’s wildlife ambassador animals. The education facility will include energy-efficient systems and environmental controls specifically tailored to the ambassador species and the teams that care for them, according to officials.
“These changes will not only enhance the daily lives of our animals, but they also support our mission to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Chuck Eicholz, Director of the Salisbury Zoo. “We’re deeply committed to sustainable practices in all areas of operation, and these upgrades are a major step forward.”
Salisbury Zoo officials say the upgrades will also help the Zoo move closer to gaining accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
To ensure the safety of their animals during construction, the following species will be temporarily relocated:
-The flamingos will move to the former alligator yard behind the Memorial Garden.
-The anaconda will be housed in the old alligator building.
-The spiny-tailed iguana will relocate to the habitat across from the flamingo yard.
-The lynx will be cared for behind the scenes at The Benton Animal Hospital.
“We thank our visitors for their patience and understanding as we undertake these important improvements,” said Eicholz. “Every effort we make is rooted in our commitment to the animals, and we’re confident these upgrades will have a long-lasting impact.”
