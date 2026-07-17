SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury city officials say they've decided to cancel today's 3rd Friday event after a review of current air quality conditions. Officials say they made this decision to prioritize the health and safety of employees, vendors, performers, and visitors to the event.
According to Maryland's Department of the Environment, Salisbury is currently experiencing unhealthy conditions with an AQI of 174. For reference, an AQI at or below 100 is considered satisfactory for public health, according to the EPA.
City officials say the community's understanding and cooperation is appreciated. The next 3rd Friday event is Back-to-School-themed and will take place on August 21.