SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a 53-year-old convicted child rapist to 45 years in prison.
Jeansony St Louis, of Salisbury, received the maximum allowable sentences for both second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor during his July 1 sentencing hearing. Upon the completion of his sentence, St Louis will be supervised and registered as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
On Oct. 21, 2021, St Louis pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges. Sentencing was postponed to allow for a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and a mental health evaluation.
Court records show that in July of 2020, the minor victim reported the sexual abuse to a medical provider during a routine pediatric visit. The subsequent investigation revealed that St Louis had been sexually abusing the victim since December of 2017.
Following St. Louis' sentencing, Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said, “Those who sexually abuse children will be held accountable in Wicomico County. Cultural differences do not mitigate the harm inflicted on victims and it will not be excused. This sentence should serve as a deterrent to those who would prey on children, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or heritage."