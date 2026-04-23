MARYLAND - The Maryland Park Service is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with its "America in Miniature: Maryland State Parks Adventure Challenge," encouraging people to visit state parks across Maryland and even win prizes.
The challenge features 20 categories to choose from, and options all over the state, to seek out cannons, lighthouses, state symbols, and historic structures.
Participants earn points for each task completed. Once you hit a total of 250 points, you can submit your photos to be eligible to get a commemorative patch.
Some featured Delmarva spots on the America in Miniature challenge checklist are the Rackliffe House and Assateague State Park, Janes Island State Park, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, and more.
If you want to get the badge and be entered to win additional prizes, like gift certificates for camping and cabin stays, or a 2027 Maryland State Parks annual pass, you need to register online for $10. Officials say the money covers the cost and shipping of the badge.
Adventures await, the challenge is open until Nov. 15.