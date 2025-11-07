SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Airport officials are advising travelers to check for flight updates with their airline before heading out for their trips while national flight restrictions are in place due to the U.S. government shutdown.
As WBOC first reported on Thursday, the FAA’s recent reduction of air traffic at 40 airports across the country had Salisbury Airport bracing for turbulence. Included in the 40 impacted airports are Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina, Orlando International in Florida, and Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania - all of which serve inbound and outbound flights at Salisbury.
"It's pretty likely, I think, that people are going to maybe see some delays, maybe see some cancellations," said Tony Rudy, SBY Airport Director. "Whether it'll affect their particular flight though, it's hard to say at the moment."
On Friday, when the FAA’s reduction began with 4%, Salisbury Regional Airport released a statement urging travelers to check with their airline for flight cancellations and delays before heading to the airport.
“Flight status is always subject to change,” says Rudy, “It’s best to use your airline’s smartphone app or website to obtain the most up-to-date flight information.”
The 4% reduction is expected to expand to 10% by Nov. 14.
The ongoing federal shutdown has placed growing pressure on air traffic controllers, now working without pay for over a month. The FAA implemented the flight traffic reduction in the hopes of alleviating some of that pressure until the shutdown ends.
"It's unfortunate it's come to this, and hopefully they'll be resolved pretty quickly, but it is going to be an impact and especially, you know, if this gets prolonged into the holiday season, it's really going to impact travelers plans," said Rudy.
Salisbury Airport management reminds travelers that strict cut-off times for baggage check-in and final boarding are still in use, and that fliers should arrive early to avoid any issues.
A temporary website has been set up to check on commercial flights in and out of Salisbury and can be found here.