GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education’s Charter School Accountability Committee has recommended that the charter of Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence be revoked.
The committee issued their recommendation on Tuesday, Feb. 17, citing concerns with the charter school’s enrollment, finances, and organization.
BASSE first opened its doors in 2024. In April of that year, the school was placed on formal review by the Department of Education to determine if the school had violated its charter. The investigation ended with a unanimous vote to allow the school to open in the Fall without conditions.
The school was again placed under review by the Board of Education in December of 2025. The review, according to DOE documents published in January, compared anticipated state revenues and actual state revenues for the school in FY 2026. That comparison revealed an $81,000 deficit compared to what the school had budgeted.
The Board of Education also called into question staffing gaps, needed student support system improvements, and lower-than-expected enrollment.
In light of the initial report and the school’s response the Charter School Accountability Committee recommended the revocation of BASSE’s charter on Tuesday.
A public hearing is now scheduled for March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown. Public comment can also be sent via email to infocso.DOE@doe.k12.de.us.
After reviewing the full record, the DOE says Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will then present her decision regarding the school’s future to the State Board of Education on March 19.
If Secretary Marten and the State Board agree with the Charter School Accountability Committee’s assessment, the BOE says BASSE will close at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Students would be able to return to their local district schools, choice into another district, or choose another charter school.