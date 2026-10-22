REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Road closures and parking restrictions have been announced for the annual Sea Witch Festival.
The festival is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 23, with a parade at 11 a.m. The annual event brings three days of parades, costumes, entertainment and activities to the resort town. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 25.
The City of Rehoboth Beach listed the following closures and restrictions:
- No overnight on Rehoboth Avenue Thursday into Friday, starting at 1 am. Rehoboth Avenue will reopen at 6 am tomorrow morning.
- No median parking on Rehoboth Avenue starting at 2 am Saturday.
- Rehoboth Avenue will close to all traffic from 2 am Saturday through the removal of fencing following the parade (around 4 pm).
- Posted signage indicates prohibited parking areas on Rehoboth Avenue. In general, parking on Rehoboth Avenue is not recommended. Visitors are encouraged to use adjacent side streets for parking.
- 1st and 2nd streets can be utilized to cross Rehoboth Avenue until 9:30 am.
- The following streets will be closed for parade line-up: State Road, Sussex Street, and 4th Street.
- Most of Christian Street will be closed due to fence staging.
- Parking is restricted on Scarborough Avenue.
- The Bandstand Horseshoe will be closed to vehicles starting today through Sunday night.