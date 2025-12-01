Seaford Blue Jays celebrate first state football title in decades

SEAFORD, Del. - Cheers, music, and applause filled Seaford High School on Monday as the Blue Jays were honored for their big win. It’s the team’s first state football title in decades, and the excitement was off the charts.
Vincent Evans III, the team’s starting quarterback, captured the joy of the moment.
“All eyes are on us right now,” Evans said. “Like everybody–everybody [is] cheering for us. Everybody loves us right now. Like, it feels good.”
The Blue Jays fought through a challenging season, pushing through long practices and playoff games. Their hard work paid off Saturday night with a thrilling 21-20 overtime victory against Newark Charter.
Head Coach Glenn Phillips, Jr. says this moment is about the team.
“This is about the kids,” Phillips told WBOC. “These kids deserve to be loved. We set the standard. They perform to the standard, and they're state champions. Nobody can ever take that away from them.”
Dr. Susan Harrison, principal of Seaford High School, admired the team’s perseverance in the final game.
“One of the biggest things I thought that was really important was that they just never gave up,” Harrison said. “So the fact that they never gave up, they just kept on fighting. It was just really fun.”
Students, families, and faculty packed the gym to celebrate the team’s victory, making it a day to remember. The Seaford Blue Jays have written their name in Delaware football history, making this season an unforgettable one.