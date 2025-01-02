SEAFORD, DE - After news of nationwide closures, the discount retail chain 'Big Lots' reached a deal that will allow hundreds of stores to stay open. Some neighbors in Seaford, as well as the city's mayor, told WBOC they hope theirs is one of those lucky locations.
Jeannie Adshead has lived in Seaford for years, and the Seaford Big Lots is one of her routine shopping stops. Adshead said she hopes it stays that way.
"I would be upset," Adshead said. "It'll be another big empty spot in Seaford, and I think we need more, not less. The population's growing and people need a lot of variety for places to shop."
Other neighbors took to social media this past week to rally support.
"I really hope our Seaford Big Lots store gets to stay open. They definitely have a loyal customer base here!" one Facebook comment under a post from Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy.
"Businesses resonate with the city of Seaford," MacCoy said. "Seaford is a very supportive community of local businesses, and based on everybody I spoke to it would be a big miss if Big Lots were to leave."
MacCoy told WBOC that the store is a community staple.
"It's been a constant," MacCoy said. "It's been one of the top stores in the areas for this district, so hopefully it remains that way."
MacCoy said the store remaining open would not only benefit shoppers, but also the community members who work there.
"No one wants to lose their job," MacCoy said. "Anytime during the year, especially during the holidays. There's good people that work here."
However, the mayor said the decision isn't up to city leaders. MacCoy said that the building's owners are aware of the situation and, if the location does close, he's hopeful the building won't stand empty.
"Businesses are looking at the city of Seaford differently than they did five years ago, ten years ago," MacCoy said. "I have no doubt if Big Lots were to close, we'd find other opportunities, but hopefully it doesn't come to that."
According to the mayor, store management are expecting to hear whether or not the location will remain open sometime next week.