SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware Senator Bryant Richardson (R - Seaford) has announced a new bill he plans to introduce in the state called the Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act.
The announcement comes as fierce debates around transgender athletes continue to flare across the United States.
“With the rise of male students participating in female sports across the nation, it is important we protect female athletes in Delaware, guaranteeing fairness and equal opportunity for success,” Senator Richardson said.
Richardson’s office says Senate Bill 191 would require individuals to participate only in a sport associated with his or her biological sex.
SB 191 will be formally introduced before the end of the State’s Senate session on June 30th, Richardson says.
The Senator’s office did note that he had introduced similar legislation last year with SB 346, but the bill did not make it out of committee.