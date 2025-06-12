SEAFORD, DE - Police were led on a high speed chase on Sussex Highway after a man reportedly stole a car.
Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Allen Davis, of Seaford.
Police say on June 11, a 40-year-old man from Seaford reported that Davis, an acquaintance, waved him down while he was driving on Front Street Extended in Seaford. Investigators say after stopping to speak with him, Davis then allegedly implied he had a gun, took control of the vehicle, and later threatened to kill the man. When the victim tried to jump out of the car, he became caught in the seat belt as Davis accelerated. Trooper say Davis also grabbed the victim by the hair to stop him from escaping. The victim was eventually able to free himself and ran to a nearby home for help. He suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Around 6:40 p.m., state police say a trooper observed the car driving erratically on Sussex Highway approaching Norman-Eskridge Highway. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the Davis reportedly failed to stop and began making multiple illegal U-turns, including driving on the wrong side of a turn lane, and running red lights. At one point, the car’s hood flew open, and Davis was seen sticking his head out the window to navigate.
During the pursuit, troopers confirmed the car had been reported stolen. Troopers say Davis continued driving recklessly, reaching speeds over the posted limit and nearly causing several crashes. Stop sticks were deployed, and the car eventually crashed into a stationary red Nissan Kicks at Sussex Highway and Concord Road. State police say the 52-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Delaware State Police say Davis refused to exit the car and resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of the Seaford Police Department.
While being transported to Troop 5, state police say Davis attempted to escape by kicking and damaging the interior of the police Tahoe. He was later transported by EMS to a nearby hospital, where he was medically evaluated and subsequently discharged. Afterward, he was taken to Troop 5, where troopers reportedly observed signs of impairment, and a legal blood draw was conducted as part of a DUI investigation.
Davis was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,512 secured bond.
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree
- Offensive Touching
- Terroristic Threatening
- Criminal Mischief
- Resisting Arrest
- Attempt to Escape Third Degree
- Driving Under the Influence of a Drug
- Multiple traffic-related offenses