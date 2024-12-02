GEORGETOWN, DE - Troopers say a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a scale.
Delaware State Police arrested 22-year-old Enrique Azuara, of Seaford, on Dec. 1. State police say around 12:32 p.m., a trooper saw a Dodge Dart pass a vehicle on the right on Seashore Highway near Wilson Hill Road. The trooper pulled the car over and spoke with the driver, identified as Enrique Azuara.
Troopers say a computer check showed that Azuara had a suspended driver’s license, and capias warrants for his arrest. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident.
During a search of the Dodge, troopers say they found approximately 3.06 grams of cocaine, approximately 4.50 grams of methamphetamines, half of an Oxycodone pill, a broken scale that was allegedly damaged by Azuara during the stop, plastic containers, and $1,976 in suspected drug proceeds.
Azuara was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,802 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Passing on the Right
- Driving while Suspended or Revoked
- Possession of a Suspended License