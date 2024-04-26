SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Seaford man was arrested for multiple felony offenses after a domestic altercation ended in a pursuit in New Castle County.
On Thursday, April 25th, at around 11:39pm, Delaware State Police troopers responded to a call from a woman on her way to Delaware State Police Troop 2 located in Newark, Delaware. The woman reported she was being pursued by her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Noah Howell, of Seaford.
She also reported that Howell had struck her vehicle multiple times with his blue Hyundai Santa Fe as she traveled to Troop 2. Upon her arrival in the parking lot, Howell struck the woman's vehicle again. He then "climbed onto the hood of the victim's car", according to DSP.
Troopers gave Howell verbal commands, which were ignored. Howell got back into his vehicle and began driving forward. A trooper attempted to stop him through the driver's side window, and as a result the trooper was thrown from the SUV.
While attempting to flee, Howell's vehicle crashed into two barrier posts in front of Troop 2.
DSP say he fled from Troop 2's parking lot and entered the connected property of William Keene Elementary School. While on the property, authorities say Howell drove through a metal fence, heading towards Pulaski Highway. During this pursuit, he committed several traffic violations. He ultimately collided with a Dart bus at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 72.
Howell attempted to leave the scene of the crash on foot but was quickly apprehended. DSP say "while taking Howell into custody, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed multiple empty liquor bottles".
He was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The DART bus driver (who was the sole occupant of the vehicle), and the female victim were not injured.
Three troopers were injured during the overall incident. They were treated for their injuries and released from an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Noah Howell was released from the hospital and taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below crimes. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $32,700 cash bond.
Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
Resisting Arrest with Force of Violence
Reckless Endangering
Resisting Arrest
Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000
Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
Driving While Suspended or Revoked
Aggressive Driving
Additional Traffic Violations