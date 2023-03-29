SEAFORD, Del. - A Seaford man has been arrested on his fifth DUI following a traffic stop last night in Seaford.
Delaware State Police say a blue 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier traveling westbound on Middleford Road near Tharp Road was speeding around 8 p.m. Troopers say they pulled the car over and detected signs of impairment including the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, identified as 60-year-old Melvin Phillips. A computer checks of Phillips showed that he has four prior convictions for DUI.
Phillips was taken into custody and charged with 5th Offense DUI (felony) and numerous traffic charges. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,004 cash bond.