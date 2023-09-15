SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man after a search of his home allegedly revealed various illegal drugs and weapons, including over 1,000 grams of cocaine.
According to State Troopers, a search was conducted at the home of Avery Cannon, 46, on September 13th on North Street in Seaford. The search was launched after a months-long drug investigation into Cannon, who police say was suspected of large-scale drug distribution.
The search reportedly uncovered the following:
-About 1,167 grams of cocaine
-About 57 grams of crack cocaine
-About 14 grams of marijuana
-Five handguns, one which was reported stolen in 2014
-Several hundred rounds of ammunition
-Almost $15,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
-Various drug paraphernalia
Cannon was arrested without incident. As a convicted felon, he is barred from owning guns or ammunition. He is being held on a $232,500 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 5 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 5 counts
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 5 counts
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia