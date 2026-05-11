Deadly Motorcycle Crash Generic

(Unsplash)

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 56-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night in Seaford. 

According to DSP, a Yamaha XVS was headed west at high speed on River Road east of Woodland Ferry Road on May 9 at about 9:20 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve before falling over and skidding off the roadway.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Seaford man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Sunday. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family. 

Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-703-3267.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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