SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 56-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night in Seaford.
According to DSP, a Yamaha XVS was headed west at high speed on River Road east of Woodland Ferry Road on May 9 at about 9:20 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve before falling over and skidding off the roadway.
The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Seaford man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Sunday. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-703-3267.