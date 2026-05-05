PITTSVILLE, Md. - A man from Seaford, Del. has been sentenced in connection to a drunk driving crash in Wicomico County that claimed the life of a 21-year-old passenger in February of last year.
According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Gumboro Road in Pittsville on Feb. 8, 2025. Prosecutors say the driver of the car, then-18-year-old Adam McGinnis, was driving between 94 and 105 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone before losing control and crashing. A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.
McGinnis’ blood alcohol content was found to be .19 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters, more than twice the legal limit in Maryland, according to authorities.
McGinnis was convicted of grossly negligent manslaughter. On April 24, 2026, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to the maximum sentence of 10 years, but suspended all but 18 months.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said the victim’s mother personally asked that McGinnis face justice but also be shown mercy.
“At sentencing, the victim’s grieving mother made a profound victim impact statement that displayed grace and compassion to everyone in the courtroom,” State’s Attorney Dykes said. “Despite the depth of her loss, she transformed the moment into a plea for balance, requesting full accountability while extending the grace of a second chance for the man who took her son’s life.”
Following his active sentence, McGinnis will be placed on five years supervised probation.