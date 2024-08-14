SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford City Council has unanimously voted to adopt a new youth curfew within city limits.
An ordinance to alter Seaford’s municipal code to introduce the curfew was approved at a Mayor and City Council meeting on August 13th. According to that ordinance, the curfew applies to those 17 and younger, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Sunday.
Seaford Police Marshall Craft has maintained the curfew is necessary to combat youth crime. Craft also outlined an exemption form that will be available to parents to allow their children to be out past curfew hours for work, school events, volunteer activities, or other exempted reasons.
Once the form is submitted, police will be able to check a database if a minor out past 11 p.m is permitted to do so.
The curfew will take effect 30 days after the ordinance has been publicly posted. The exemption form will also be posted on the Seaford Police Departments website, according to Craft.