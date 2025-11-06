SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford Police say federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers requested their assistance with an arrest on Thursday.
According to police, ICE was attempting to take a subject into custody around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 6 near a business on Sussex Highway. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest by federal agents and hid under a nearby trailer, prompting ICE agents to contact Seaford Police.
Upon arrival, Seaford Police say they helped secure the scene until more federal enforcement officers could respond. Seaford Police then helped move the trailer so ICE could arrest the suspect, according to officials.
Police say the suspect sustained a minor injury during the arrest and was treated at the scene. There was no further involvement by Seaford Police, according to the department.