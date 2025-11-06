ICE Police

Courtesy of CBS

 CBS News

SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford Police say federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers requested their assistance with an arrest on Thursday.

According to police, ICE was attempting to take a subject into custody around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 6 near a business on Sussex Highway. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest by federal agents and hid under a nearby trailer, prompting ICE agents to contact Seaford Police.

Upon arrival, Seaford Police say they helped secure the scene until more federal enforcement officers could respond. Seaford Police then helped move the trailer so ICE could arrest the suspect, according to officials.

Police say the suspect sustained a minor injury during the arrest and was treated at the scene. There was no further involvement by Seaford Police, according to the department. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you