SEAFORD, DE– Seaford Police are investigating a shooting they say left one victim injured on N. North Street.
Officers say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
A single victim reportedly went to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released. Police did not disclose the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Seaford Police at (302) 629-6645 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333. Tips can be submitted anonymously and a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.