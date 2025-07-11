SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department has announced the closure of an unlicensed spa business following an extensive investigation into alleged illicit sexual acts and possible trafficking.
Police say they searched Beauty Spa on Sussex Highway in Seaford Friday morning, July 11. The search was a result of a weeks-long investigation into sexual acts allegedly being carried out at the spa, according to authorities.
Two women, both employees, were turned over to victim services under the guidance of the Delaware Department of Justice Human Trafficking Unit as part of the investigation into possible trafficking, according to Seaford Police. Police say the business has been shut down.
Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to call police at 302-629-6645.