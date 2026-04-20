SEAFORD, DE– The City of Seaford announced the results of a municipal election April 18, with two council seats up for grabs.
Incumbent councilmembers Michael Bradley and Dan Henderson were challenged by newcomer candidate Roberto Santos, according to election documents.
The City says 335 ballots were cast with two votes each. Officials shared the following results Saturday night:
Bradley: 226
Henderson: 215
Santos: 164
Councilmembers Bradley and Henderson will now start new three-year City Council terms, according to the City.