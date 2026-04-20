Seaford City Councilmembers Bradley and Henderson

Seaford voters re-elected City Councilmembers Michael Bradley and Dan Henderson on April 18.

 City of Seaford

SEAFORD, DE– The City of Seaford announced the results of a municipal election April 18, with two council seats up for grabs.

Incumbent councilmembers Michael Bradley and Dan Henderson were challenged by newcomer candidate Roberto Santos, according to election documents.

The City says 335 ballots were cast with two votes each. Officials shared the following results Saturday night:

Bradley: 226

Henderson: 215

Santos: 164

Councilmembers Bradley and Henderson will now start new three-year City Council terms, according to the City. 

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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