The MERR Institute says they rescued a female gray seal pup from Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes on Sunday.
Marine-life officials say they rescued the seal after their initial assessment revealed the seal was thin and had a large wound on her left side. Upon closer inspection, she had smaller wounds and was showing signs of dehydration.
The seal was transported to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for long-term care.
The pup was named Cassiopeia, continuing with the MERR Institute's naming convention of constellations.