CRISFIELD, Md. - City of Crisfield officials have confirmed that a search is currently underway for a woman last seen near the Somers Cove Marina.
Officials say Theresa Vandenberg and her husband sailed into the marina over the weekend for the Marine Trawler Owner Association gathering. Vandenberg was last seen heading to her boat on E pier, according to the Somers Cove Marina’s Facebook page. Officials say she never arrived.
Vandenberg is described as 5’8” and 195 lbs., last seen wearing white fleece with a Solomon’s Island logo blue dress.
Crisfield officials say Marina staff, fire, ambulance, police, Somerset County Sheriff, DNR, MSP and dive teams from Salisbury and Sharptown were all involved in the search for Vandenberg Monday night. Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor said on Sep. 16 that the search had resumed Tuesday morning.
“We remain hopeful and prayerful that she will be found safe,” Mayor Taylor wrote in a social media post.
Crisfield officials ask anyone with information on Vandenberg’s whereabouts to call 911.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.