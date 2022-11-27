CHOPTANK RIVER, Md. - The U.S. Coast Guard says a search is underway for a missing boater in the Choptank River.
Officials say 60 year-old Frank Stewart was boating on a 14-foot aluminum boat.
It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that Stewart did not return home from a fishing trip.
Stewart’s boat was recovered by crews from the Coast Guard Station Oxford run aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point, with the motor down and still running and fishing gear still in the water.
Stewart was not located. Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue began searching.
Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter out of Leonardtown also canvassed the area.
Officials say Stewart was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Stewart is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR (410) 576-2693.