DOVER, DE- Hundreds of cars stretched through the Dover Motor Speedway on Tuesday as families participated in the Food Bank of Delaware’s drive-thru distribution event, a vital lifeline for many ahead of the holiday season.
This marked the first of three planned holiday food drives hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware, providing families with Thanksgiving staples, including turkeys, potatoes, canned goods, and other essential items to ensure a hearty holiday meal.
The Food Bank had prepared to serve 2,500 families, but the overwhelming turnout underscored the growing need for food assistance in the community.
Leah Williams, a volunteer, said the scale of the event was unlike anything she had seen in years.
"I've served at about three Food Bank distribution events over the past three or four years, and this is by far the largest today,” Williams said. “It was really overwhelming to see the turnout. Folks have been lined up since 5 a.m., and hopefully, we can get everybody served and help them out for the holidays.”
Chad Robinson, a representative of the Food Bank of Delaware, stressed that food insecurity impacts more people than many realize.
“We tell folks all the time — these are people we know. Hunger and food insecurity are not far away. It’s our friends, it’s our neighbors. Being able to serve that many folks today shows this is something happening in our own backyard.”
Volunteers from various companies, organizations, and nonprofits joined forces to load trunks with holiday staples, acknowledging that food insecurity is an ongoing problem. While the challenge remains, they were determined to provide relief to as many families as possible.
Chuck Desch, another volunteer, reflected on the fulfillment of serving his community but stressed the importance of sustaining these efforts year-round.
“These are our friends and neighbors — people we work with, go to school with, and interact with every day. To have an impact on that need is not just important for the upcoming holiday but all throughout the year.”
Recognizing the growing need across Delaware, the Food Bank of Delaware is exploring plans to host similar events quarterly, aiming to address food insecurity and hunger concerns statewide.
The Food Bank of Delaware will continue its holiday efforts with two additional food drives: one in Georgetown on November 22 and another in Wilmington on November 26. Both events are set to begin at 8:30 a.m.