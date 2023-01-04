LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare has announced it raised $85,186 for the facility's Go Purple Fund last fall through its 2nd annual Guest Bartending Event. Beebe Goes Purple at the Starboard in Dewey Beach raised funds for awareness, education, prevention and recovery related to the opioid epidemic in Sussex County.
Since its founding, the Beebe Goes Purple event has raised over $145,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Purple Fund.
According to Beebe Healthcare, these Go Purple funds have most recently been designated to support Beebe Healthcare’s Community Mobile Health Clinic with a focus on Mental Health and Addiction Medicine.
The 3rd Annual Beebe Goes Purple Celebrity Guest Bartending event will take place Thursday, September 28, 2023, at The Starboard.