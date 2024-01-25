LEWES, DE - A 15-year-old Cape Henlopen High School student has been arrested in connection with a 17-year-old found with a gun on school property last week.
According to the Delaware State Police, an investigation into the 17-year-old reportedly revealed he had been given the gun at home by the 15-year-old on January 15th. Police say the two students conspired to hide the gun from the School Resource Officer and staff on January 17th after the 17-year-old had been detained.
Police say the 15-year-old turned himself in today, January 25th, and has been charged with the following:
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
The teenager was released to a guardian on a $2,500 unsecured bond and issued a no contact order with the Cape Henlopen School District.