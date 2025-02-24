WORCESTER CO., MD - An aerial survey team has detected endangered right whales east of Ocean City. A second right whale Slow Zone has been announced.
Last week, the right whale zone was extended after the presence of right whales in the area.
On Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries announced that the Azura Mid-Atlantic aerial survey team detected the presence of the endangered right whales east of Ocean City. This has prompted a second right whale zone to be placed through March 6, 2025.
The Maryland DNRF provided a map (pictured) with slow zones and their restrictions. Boaters are asked to avoid transit or travel 10 knots or less inside the areas where the mammals have been detected. This is implemented to reduce the risk of vessel strikes and protect the whales.