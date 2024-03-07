GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting at a Sussex Central High School basketball game last week.
On February 27th, just before 9 p.m., Delaware State Troopers assigned to the basketball game between Sussex Central High School and Cape Henlopen High School were alerted to gunfire in the area. Police moved to the school’s parking lot, where they say they found multiple shell casings but luckily no reported injuries.
Investigators say they learned a 15-year-old suspect had shot at a car driving southbound on Patriots Way after leaving the parking lot of Sussex Central High School. The 15-year-old then fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee driven by Gerod Sturgis, 19, of Georgetown, according to police.
Police say they also discovered Howard T. Ennis School, across the street from Sussex Central HIgh School, had been damaged by the gunfire. The 15-year-old was charged with four counts of reckless endangering 1st degree and one count of criminal mischief. The 15-year-old is currently held at Stevenson House Detention Center.
According to police, Sturgis was taken into custody on Thursday, February 29th and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Hindering Prosecution (Felony)
Sturgis was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 secured bond.