OCEAN VIEW, DE- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced a section of Substation Road near Ocean View will temporarily close for roadwork.
DelDOT says Substation Road between Burbage Road and Beaver Dam Road will close starting on Tuesday, October 22nd through December 6th, weather permitting. They say crews will be resurfacing the road and work on drainage.
A detour will be in place:
- Drivers can take Beaver Dam Road to Central Ave to Windmill Drive to Burbage to Substation Road.
- Or drivers can take Beaver Dam Road to Peppers Corner Road to Roxana Road to Burbage to Substation Road.