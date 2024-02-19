FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old Selbyville man on various charges after a hit and run crash over the weekend.
According to police, a trooper was called to Old Mill Bridge Road in Frankford just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 17th on reports of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police say they found an unoccupied and damaged Dodge Charger on the shoulder of the road. The crash had reportedly flung the trunk of the car open and items including a backpack, fireworks, and a pillow were strewn in the road, police say.
The officer was then notified of a suspicious person near Old Mill Bridge Road and Old Mill Pond Road. There, the officer saw the suspect leaving in another car and conducted a traffic stop. The passenger, Aidan Cooper, 18, of Selbyville, was identified as the driver of the crashed Dodge Charger, according to police.
Police say the trooper learned Cooper was driving south on Old Mill Bridge Road in the snowy and wet conditions when he lost control of the car, driving off the roadway and striking a mailbox. The car continued to strike a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch.
While speaking with Cooper, police say the officer noticed signs of impairment. Cooper refused to perform a sobriety test, police say, and was taken into custody.
State police say a search of the ejected backpack revealed a Glock handgun, three loaded Glock magazines, a clear plastic bag with .06 grams of methamphetamine, more ammunition, four bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, and THC wax.
Cooper was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,405 on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
-Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
-Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and any Drug
-Possession of Personal Use Quantity of Marijuana – Civil Violation
-Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol – Civil Violation
-Additional Traffic Violations