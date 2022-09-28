SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The annual Halloween Parade has become quite the tradition in Selbyville after it's start nearly 50 years ago in the small town. The news of it's cancelation for the second year in a row didn't sit well many locals who've enjoyed watching, and even participating in the parade, in years past.
"We looked forward to it every year," said Mallory Anderson, an art teacher at Selbyville Middle School who remembers dressing up for the parade as a girl. "So, really bummed that it's cancelled this year."
Town leaders and the police department tell WBOC that they simply didn't have the resources to staff the event and make it safe and successful. Instead, they are pivoting and focusing their attention on a Truck or Treat event for children in late October.
Catherine Peterson, owner of Catherine's Quilting on W. Church St., says she will certainly miss experiencing the sights and sounds of the spooky season tradition from her storefront.
"It's really disappointing when you shut down something that in a small town like this can be a big deal," Peterson said.
Selbyville town leaders tell WBOC that they have not made a decision on the long term future of the parade. They will re-asses next year to determine if the ghouls and goblins will return to W. Church St.
In the meantime, the town and the Selbyville Fire Company are encouraging the community to come out participate in the second annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22.
For trunk registration forms or sponsorship, contact Town of Selbyville at 302.436.8413 extension 120 or lhanley@townofselbyville.org.