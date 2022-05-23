SALISBURY, Md.- City of Salisbury officials announced Monday the permanent modification of the traffic pattern at the intersection of West College Avenue and Camden Avenue in support of the construction of a separated bikeway.
The signal will remain operational after modifications, but turn lanes will be permanently removed.
The work will happen in stages:
- The signal modification will begin Monday, May 30 at 7 a.m. and will remain as such for approximately two weeks.
- Protected bikeway implementation will occur in phases over the course of the summer.
Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, contact William White with the City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.