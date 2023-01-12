Series Of Car Break-Ins Targets Gym Goers

CENTREVILLE, Md. - Police say a group of thieves is hitting several communities.
While you're breaking a sweat, burglars may be breaking into your car. Centreville Police and the Queen Anne's County Sheriffs' department say it's happening in the county and on the other side of the Bay Bridge. They say this group is targeting gyms because of New Year's resolutioners. And this is not an isolated incident.
Sofia Eckert was one of two people who had their car broken into Tuesday night at the Centreville YMCA.
"That's the thing, somebody had just come up and said 'it's just a window' and I said 'it's not just a window you feel violated'," says Eckert.
Eckert then took to social media to warn others. She says, "everybody is like 'oh it happened in Kent Island, and it happened at this gym and this gym. Obviously, I was shocked even more by that fact. We live in such a small community and you have that false sense of security."
Eckert saw three men standing by her car and then driving away. Then, she realized her purse was gone when she got into her car. Eckert added, "As long as nobody got hurt that was my main thing. I'm glad nobody was in the car."
Centreville Police and Queen Anne's County say the group is riding in a minivan with a specific target in mind.
Chief Robert Hobbs of the Centreville Police Department says, "There are some New Year's resolutioners. There might be more people at the gym than there normally would be."
Hobbs says they're working with other police departments in Maryland. He says, "I mean it's on our mind as well. When we're conducting an investigation, what's the mindset of the actual suspects? What draws them to this type of establishment? So, it is interesting."
The Queen Anne's County Sheriffs' department says they've had five cases in the past month.
Eckert says she agrees with officers who advise us all to park under lights, lock our cars, and not leave valuables inside.
People having to deal with their car windows busted out while they're working out.