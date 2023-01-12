Series Of Car Break-Ins Targets Gym Goers

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.