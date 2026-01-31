Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&