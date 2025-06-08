BISHOPVILLE, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced upcoming road closures in Worcester County. The closures will be implemented to assist a private transport company with moving five oversized natural gas tanks.
MDOT says beginning Monday, June 9th, crews will begin closing the north and southbound lanes of US 113 between MD 367 (Bishopville Road) and Kepler Lane overnight. There will then be closures also on June 11th, June 13th, June 16th, and June 18th. Closures are expected to be within the hours of 12:00am to 5:00am.
According to state highway officials, closures are to assist in moving five oversized natural gas tanks. MDOT asks drivers to "stay alert, focused, and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone. Slow down and move in work zones. It’s the law."