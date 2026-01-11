CAMDEN, Del. - Kent County officials say there is a sewer main break in the Sandy Hill area of Camden. Officials say the Kent County public works crews are on-site to assess the situation and prepare for repairs, which they say are scheduled to start as soon as possible.
They say as a precaution, neighbors and businesses in the Camden, Wyoming, and Dover areas are asked to conserve water for the next 24 hours to help reduce strain on the system.
This article will be updated as more details become available.